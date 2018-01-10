Body of missing Apopka fisherman found in Lake Okeechobee

CLEWISTON, Fla. - The body of a missing Apopka fisherman, who disappeared during a tournament on Lake Okeechobee, was recovered Wednesday morning, Florida wildlife officials said.

Nik Kayler's body was discovered by the crew aboard a commercial vessel near the Clewiston water tower on the lake, according to the Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission.

FWC officials said Kayler, 38, and Bill Kisiah, another angler competing in a Fishing League Worldwide event on Lake Okeechobee, didn't check in at the designated weigh-in location Thursday at C. Scott Driver Recreational Area, prompting a massive search.

The men were fishing in Kisiah's boat, which capsized, according to Clewiston police. Kisiah was found alive about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, but Kayler was not found.

Friends said Kayler was an avid fisherman who loved spending time on the water.

"He goes as much as possible. He's an avid fisherman," said Kayler's neighbor, Pastor Randy Green.

The Costa FLW Series event was canceled so the other participants could aid in the search.

BREAKING - FLW has received unconfirmed reports that a body has been recovered from Lake Okeechobee. We are working to confirm the details and will share any available news as soon as we can. #PrayForNik — FLW (@FLWFishing) January 10, 2018

