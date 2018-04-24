Body found near bike trail in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found near a bike trail at a recreation complex Tuesday morning, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Police said the body was found at about 7:30 a.m. near one of the trails on the southwest corner of the Susan Street Recreation Complex.

It is believed the person died in the overnight hours.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office where officials will determine the cause of death, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-728-9862.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.