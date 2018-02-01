Police identify body found near Orlando airport as Kissimmee kidnapping victim

Victor Manuel Delgado Rivera, 22, was murdered on Jan. 31,2018, authorities are looking for a Ford Aerostar van similar to the one pictured.

Orlando authorities say a man was kidnapped from his Kissimmee home Wednesday morning during a home invasion and later killed. His body was found near Orlando International Airport.

Kissimmee and Orlando police identified the man found Wednesday near the Orlando International Airport as 22-year-old Victor Manuel Delgado Rivera.

A passerby spotted the victim's body at 1:39 a.m. on the side of the road near Andros Place and Avenue C, west of the airport.

Authorities say Delgado was kidnapped from Kissimmme during home invasion at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Kissimmee police released few details Wednesday about a home invasion at the Essex Park Villas that happened at the same time and did not say someone was kidnapped from the home.

Police are searching for a light brown Ford Aerostar minivan they say is related to the kidnapping and homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police at 407-246-2900 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 (TIPS).

