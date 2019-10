Rob Kim/Getty Images

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A dead body was found near State Road 528 in Brevard County, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the body was found by people launching a boat in the area near mile marker 50 on State Road 528.

Authorities said they won't have more information until an autopsy is completed.

