ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found near the side of a road Monday night.

The body was found in the 800 block of North Hastings Street at 8:36 p.m.

The victim has not been identified and no cause of death has been provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

