Body found on side of Volusia road

SEVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead late Thursday on the side of a road in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man's body was found around 10 p.m. on Bunnell Road near Lake George Road in Seville.

Troopers identified the pedestrian as a 56-year-old Pierson man. His name has not been released.

The FHP initially investigated the death as a hit-and-run crash, but later said that's no longer the case.

"Troopers will be waiting on the medical examiner’s autopsy report for further direction in this investigation," the FHP said.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the FHP.



