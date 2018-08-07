Body of missing boater found in Windermere lake

WINDERMERE, Fla. - The body of a missing boater was found Tuesday morning in a Windermere lake, two days after the 37-year-old man jumped into the water and never resurfaced, officials said.

Several crews launched a search Sunday afternoon near 1 Down Drive after the man vanished, Orange County sheriffs' deputies said.

"His body was located in the middle of the lake at approximately 7:20 a.m.," sheriff's officials said.

The man's name has not been released.

Deputies said the man was enjoying the day on a boat with his friends when he jumped in.

"This man waved like he was in distress and went under," Orange County sheriff's Lt. Ken Taylor said.

Deputies said the man was an experienced swimmer, and his friends tried to save him.

"The people on the boat waved some jet skis over and tried to throw some life preservers at him," Taylor said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.