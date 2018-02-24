Body of missing Palm Coast man found, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A body found Saturday morning in a marsh area near Bings Landing is believed to belong to a missing Palm Coast man, according to the the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies recovered the body, believed to be Robert Barshied, who was reported missing Friday to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Barshied was last seen leaving his home on his bicycle.

After an extensive search that lasted until almost midnight, Barshied was found early Saturday in a marshy area of the Intracoastal Waterway, deputies said.

"Not the outcome we were hoping for, but at least we can provide some closure to the family," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

Deputies said no foul play is suspected.

