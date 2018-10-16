Bodycam captures violent arrest of Orlando commissioner's son

ORLANDO, Fla. - The son of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill has accepted a plea deal in a case in which he was accused of running from deputies and ramming one of their patrol cars.

Rakeem Hill, 22, was arrested March 25.

According to his arrest report, an Orange County sheriff's deputy spotted a black BMW traveling at 100 mph and swerving on Old Winter Garden Road.

The deputy wrote that, when he tried to stop the car, the driver put the car in reverse and it hit the front end of his patrol car.

Body camera footage obtained by News 6 on Monday showed the driver, whom investigators later identified as Hill, running from the deputy the night of March 25.

The footage showed the deputy repeatedly telling Hill to stop and get on the ground -- orders that appeared to be ignored.

The deputy was heard calling for backup as he chased Hill through a warehouse parking lot on North Ivey Lane.

Minutes later, the deputy forced Hill onto the ground, and backup deputies arrived to place him in handcuffs.

Under the plea agreement with the Office of the State Attorney, Hill pleaded no contest to the charges of resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence.

He received an adjudicated guilty judgment, and a judge sentenced him to 18 months of supervised probation with one-day credit from his stay at the Orange County Jail in March.

Hill was also ordered to attend drug treatment, perform 25 hours of community service, submit random drug tests and write a letter of apology to the deputy.

Commissioner Hill's staff said it was working to get a statement from her on what took place.

