Bodycam video shows aftermath of Casselberry road rage shooting

#renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Two men are behind bars after police said they shot at a driver in a violent case of road rage.

A witness told Casselberry police he saw the driver of a white pickup truck arguing with the driver and passenger of a red Nissan Sentra as they drove south from Anchor Road along State Road 436 on Tuesday afternoon.

When they got to the intersection of Highway 17-92, he told police he heard a gunshot.

"The next thing you know, I hear, 'Pow!'" the witness is heard telling police on officer-worn body camera footage.

The footage, obtained by News 6, also shows officers talking to the driver of the white pickup truck.

"Yeah, I almost got killed," he's heard telling officers.

The footage shows a bullet hole in the side of his truck.

He's heard in the video telling officers that the argument began when he turned off Anchor Road. He said he had blocked the Sentra from its lane, which made the driver of the Sentra mad.

As he's explaining the events, officers are heard being alerted over their radios that the Sentra has been found in Altamonte Springs.

Casselberry police officers took the victim to the home where the car was found to identify the suspects.

Police arrested Cassius Stevens, 25, and Karl Simmons, 26, and charged them both with firing into another car.

Both men were being held on $35,000 bond at the Seminole County Jail.​

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.