Bomb scare startles travelers at Orlando Greyhound station

ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers at an Orlando Greyhound bus station were startled Monday after a man claimed to have an explosive device in his bag, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they were called to respond to a mentally disturbed person around 1:30 a.m. at the station located at 455 N. John Young Parkway.

Officers said the man had just battered an employee when he claimed to have the device in his bag.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

Members of the Orlando Fire Department's bomb squad were called to the scene to clear the bag, police said. No device was found.

Operations at the station resumed around 4 a.m., officials said.

