Boozehounds brings beer and big screens to the dog park

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you’ve ever been stuck scrolling through social media feeds while you wait for your dog to play at the park, a first-of-its-kind business coming to Orlando is making sure human companions are having just as much fun as their four-legged friends. Boozehounds Dog Bar is saving a spot for you to sit and stay with other dog owners by combining canine activities with local craft beer and big-screen televisions.

Dogs are designated to one-third of an acre of green space that includes agility equipment to keep them entertained. They’ll keep cool in summer with a splash pad while their humans sit at a 2,000 square-foot bar stocked with 12 local brews. Prepackaged food will be available for purchase and local food trucks are slated to be set up. There also will be a rooftop bar for private events.

University of Central Florida graduates Lainie Pekich and Paul Jaszczenski followed a dream and found a niche with Boozehounds. The couple credit their beloved German shepherd Kaia with inspiring the idea for the dog bar.

Dogs will need to be in good health with up-to-date vaccinations to hang out at Boozehounds. No dogs under 4months old will be allowed, and all dogs over 8 months must be spayed or neutered. There will be less strict rules for humans: clean up after your dog and assume responsibility for its actions. Boozehounds is offering a preopening special with a $149 annual membership, $20 monthly membership, $199 annual membership or a $10 day pass.

You can visit the dog bar opening this summer at 5501 S. Orange Ave in the Edgewood neighborhood south of downtown Orlando.



