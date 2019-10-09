Bouquet of flowers and a meal paid for, Central Florida first responders recognized for service

ORLANDO, Fla. - From a bouquet of flowers to an appreciative high-five, first responders in Central Florida have been recognized for their selfless service.

This week, a surprise delivery was made for Brevard County Deputy Chaney Rice. She received roses and sunflowers for her quick lifesaving actions from during September call.

Rice had responded to a gas station in Mims last month regarding an overdose. She found a person unconscious in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The deputy administered nasal naxalone once she realized the person had overdosed.

When the person became conscious, they explained the overdose was unintentional.

A few weeks later, that same person sent Rice a bouquet of appreciation thanking her for saving their life.

Law enforcement across Central Florida hosted a National Night Out event last week, hoping to build stronger relations with their community.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office showed off their squad cars, K-9's and even their Air 1 helicopter. Deputies let guests sit on their motorcycles and get an up-close look at their bomb squad robots. They reinforced to their community that they use all sorts of tools to fight crime and keep their community safe. Some kids thanked Sheriff Mike Chitwood with an appreciative high-five.

One Orange County school resource officer is known for her singing skills.

The resource officer at Little River Elementary School grabs the mic and sings sweet songs for students at lunchtime. And if they're celebrating their birthday, they can guarantee Deputy Shonda Lorne won't let them finish their meal without singing them a birthday song.

Click the post below to hear her amazing pipes.

Sometimes it can be a scary moment when a baby gets behind the wheel, but for this firefighter and dad, it was a proud one.

This squad kid paid a visit to his dad at Orange County Fire Rescue. He managed to make his way to the driver's seat of a department fire truck.

The toddler lifted his hands in glee, smiling from ear-to-ear at the opportunity to see his dad and "drive" the truck.

Law enforcement don't like to serve on an empty stomach; even they try to squeeze in a lunch break.

This week, a good Samaritan paid for a Marion County deputy's lunch. Sgt. Watts received a note detailing the good deed over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office says the support and encouragement from strangers is always much of appreciated.

