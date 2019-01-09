Boy, 11, threatens to murder classmate with knife he brought to school, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An 11-year-old boy is accused of threatening to murder one of his classmates with a large kitchen knife he brought to school in his backpack, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the Rymfire Elementary School resource officer was called to an area near the gymnasium at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after a student told a teacher that another student said he was going to murder him with a 12.5-inch kitchen knife he brought to school.

When the teacher went to confront the child, she saw him throw an object over a fence into a wooded area behind the school, according to the report.

The boy claimed he threw a comb, but deputies said they found a large kitchen knife with a black handle.

Deputies said the boy and his mother agreed to speak to law enforcement and the child said that he didn't actually plan to harm anyone with the knife.

The child faces a felony charge of exhibiting a weapon on school property.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.