ORLANDO - A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition at Arnold Palmer Hospital after being struck on his bicycle along Alafya Trail, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The vehicle that struck the boy is described by authorities as a white passenger vehicle with front end damage. Authorities said the vehicle slowed briefly, but left the scene going northbound on Alafaya Trail.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.