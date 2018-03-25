Boy, 16, shot, killed in Titusville following dispute with other teen, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday in Titusville following a previous dispute with another teen, police said.

The teen who was killed was not immediately identified.

Florida Today reports the other juvenile, identified as the suspect by Titusville police, was taken into custody about 90 minutes later near a home on Nova Terrace after officers canvassed the area.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that there was some type of previous dispute between these two juveniles," Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said.

The deadly shooting was reported about 4 p.m. Sunday in a residential area near the intersection of Booker Street and Third Avenue. The victim was apparently near a car when the unidentified, barefoot suspect shot him.

Multiple patrol cars responded within moments of the shooting, just west of South Hopkins Avenue.

A number of family members were reportedly at the scene as paramedics arrived.

Medical workers transported the teen to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Hutchinson said the suspect is expected to be identified once charges are released.

Florida Today