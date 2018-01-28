Boy, 6, drowns in Daytona Beach pond, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy drowned in a pond at the Breakers Apartments at 778 Jimmy Ann Dr. Sunday, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said the boy, identified as London Keene, was in the living room of his family's apartment with his father, while his grandmother was in her bedroom. The father, Shamari Keene, went to use the restroom and when he returned, London was gone.

Keene told police after looking all over the apartment and checking with the grandmother, he went outside and saw London in a pond just east of the apartment.

Officers said when they arrived Keene had just pulled London out of the pond, and an officer began administering CPR on the boy.

London was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, but he did not survive.

No other details were immediately released.

