Boy, 6, in critical condition after hotel staff pulls him from pool at Hilton Parc Soleil

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday night after being pulled from a pool at the Hilton Parc Soleil, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the call at 8 p.m. at 11272 Desforges Ave.

The child was at the pool with his family when he was found underwater. Hotel staffers rescued him and started CPR, said Lt. Ashley Strange, with the Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he remains.

