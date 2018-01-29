Boy, 6, in critical condition after near-drowning in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy was critically injured Sunday in a near-drowning after he was found floating in a pond at the Breakers Apartments in Daytona Beach, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department initially said that the boy had died but clarified Monday morning that he was in critical condition.

Police said the boy was in the living room of his family's apartment with his father, while his grandmother was in her bedroom. The father went to use the restroom and when he returned, the boy was gone, police said.

The father told police that he and the boy's grandmother searched the apartment before going outside and finding the boy in a pond just east of the apartment, according to authorities.

An officer performed CPR on the boy, who was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, police said.

