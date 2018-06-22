Boy, 8, injured after diving accident in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - An 8-year-old boy was flown to a trauma center Friday after a diving accident at a pool, Palm Bay Fire Rescue told News 6 partner Florida Today.

Battalion Chief Ed Morey said the boy didn't lose consciousness after hitting his head on the side of a pool in the Malabar Cove Apartments, located on the south side of Malabar Road west of Minton Road. The injury happened shortly before 3 p.m., Morey said.

The boy was being treated at Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, Morey said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.