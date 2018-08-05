Boy hospitalized after near-drowning, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A boy was taken to a hospital after a near-drowning Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to the 9000 block of International Drive after 7 p.m. regarding the near-drowning.

Deputies said a 7-year-old boy fell into a pool.

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in stable condition by Orange County Fire Rescue Department personnel for observation, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

