News

‘Boy Meets World' cast to reunite at MegaCon Orlando

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
Touchstone Television

Ben Savage (left) starred as the mischievous Cory Matthews from 1993-2000, going from sixth-grader to college student and newlywed. Following the "Boy Meets World" series finale, Savage went on to graduate from college in real life,

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cory, Topanga and the gang will be back together again. 

The cast of the 1990s teen sitcom “Boy Meets World” is coming to MegaCon Orlando, starting May 16. 

More News Headlines

Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Ben Savage (Cory), Rider Strong (Shawn) and Will Friedle (Eric) will all be in attendance for MegaCon attendees. 

All members will be available Thursday to Sunday during the event for autographs, table photos and individual photo ops. All come with extra pricing.

 

 

Watch News 6 for more entertainment news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.