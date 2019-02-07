‘Boy Meets World' cast to reunite at MegaCon Orlando

Ben Savage (left) starred as the mischievous Cory Matthews from 1993-2000, going from sixth-grader to college student and newlywed. Following the "Boy Meets World" series finale, Savage went on to graduate from college in real life,

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cory, Topanga and the gang will be back together again.

The cast of the 1990s teen sitcom “Boy Meets World” is coming to MegaCon Orlando, starting May 16.

Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Ben Savage (Cory), Rider Strong (Shawn) and Will Friedle (Eric) will all be in attendance for MegaCon attendees.

All members will be available Thursday to Sunday during the event for autographs, table photos and individual photo ops. All come with extra pricing.

A staple of our teenager years, we learned to laugh, love, and care by watching Boy Meets World. That’s why we’re reuniting Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, Ben Savage, and Rider Strong at MEGACON Orlando 2019. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/q9WaIuwzCi pic.twitter.com/Bzvd79HhQN — MegaCon Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) February 7, 2019

