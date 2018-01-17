Boy says man tried to lure him from gated Orange County community

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that it is in the process of reviewing surveillance video from the Avalon Lakes community after a child reported a man trying to lure him.

Investigators said the 11-year-old boy's mother called deputies on Friday after her son said the man approached him at about 4 p.m. inside the gated community.

Orange County deputies said the boy told them a man driving a "blue-ish" colored sedan pulled up while he was riding his bicycle and shouted, "Your father is stuck at work and asked me to pick you up."

The boy's father currently doesn't leave the house for work because he is on disability, the Sheriff's Office said in the report.

The 11-year-old told investigators he got on his bicycle and rode away.

"It's unsettling," said Avalon Lakes resident Angela Basil. "I mean, bravo to the parents. They taught them well. They got on their bike and ran away, or something, and they didn't get in that car, thank God."

"I'm definitely going to keep an extra eye out, make sure everyone is safe, that maybe their parents are around, or someone at least is watching out for these kids," resident Alaina West said.

Detectives said they are reviewing security camera footage from the entrances of the community in hopes of locating the man's vehicle.

