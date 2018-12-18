Boy who called 911 to help mom surprised during bike build

ORLANDO, Fla. - As firefighters took part in their annual holiday bike build on Tuesday, work came to a brief halt while officials recognized the lifesaving actions of one 7-year-old boy.

On Sept. 27, Xavior Ellis called 911 when his mother became unresponsive and said she needed help.

Firefighters said Ellis was calm and did everything that was asked by the dispatcher as emergency crews responded.

In recognizing the importance of teaching children when to call 911, the Orlando Fire Department purchased a new bike as a surprise for the boy.

"It was just amazing," Ellis said. "It just leaves me speechless."

Ellis said his grandmother taught him the importance of what to do in an emergency, which he remembered when he called for help.

"That's what it's all about," retired Chief Daniel Fleming said. "We try to work with the kids to say know where you live, know a phone number. Give us the basic information so that you can help a family member."

The gift came as nearly 90 other bikes were assembled as part of Wheels for Kids.

The program was started by District 4 Patty Sheehan when bus service was taken away from the Reeves Terrace neighborhood in 2002.

In its 17th year, more than 1,100 bikes have been given away to families in need.

"Who doesn't want to get a bicycle at Christmas? But it also has a purpose to make sure they get to school every day," Sheehan said.

Ellis said he plans to give his current bicycle to a child who needs one. The other bicycles that were assembled by firefighters will be given away on Friday.



