Boys struck by car during 'Santa Run' recovering, family says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Two brothers who were critically injured Sunday night in Indian Harbour Beach when they were struck by a vehicle while running to see Santa Claus are recovering at Arnold Palmer Hospital, according to the family.

The boys, identified by family as Verdell, 11, and Gregory, 8, were airlifted to Orlando Sunday night after they were hit by the vehicle on South Patrick Drive near Parkside Place. Indian Harbour Beach police said the brothers and another sibling were running to see Santa Claus, who was being escorted atop a firetruck when they were struck as part of the city's annual "Santa Run" event.

The fire truck escorting Santa Claus immediately stopped and worked to provide the boys with medical care, according to Indian Harbour Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

According to an online fundraiser started by a friend for the family, Gregory is now breathing on his own and in stable condition. He suffered a leg fracture.

Verdell is still sedated and on a ventilator after undergoing surgery.

"He was briefly responsive to simple commands, such as 'Squeeze my hand," which shows he has some cognitive functioning," according to the GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser for the boys surpassed the $10,000 goal Tuesday, reaching $16,000, to help cover hospital expenses.



The brothers are two of six siblings and attend Ocean Breeze Elementary School, according to the family.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.