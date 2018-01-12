Boys who survived car crashing through bedroom receive mattress donations

COCOA, Fla. - Three Cocoa boys who survived a car crashing through their bedroom as they slept a week before Christmas have received new mattresses from the area's only furniture bank.

The crashed happened at a home on Lunar Lake Circle.

"We're just trying to stay positive," Natalie McCarthy, the boys' mother, said. "Everything is gone for them, but we still have them."

Now members of the family said they will have sweet dreams after surviving a nightmare.

McCarthy said she couldn't believe her boys, ages 5, 7, and 15, weren't seriously hurt or killed when the car crashed into their home on Dec. 16.

The vehicle drove right through the boys' bedroom and destroyed the bunk beds where they were sleeping. McCarthy believes their beds saved their lives.

"The car came right in, turned the bed and knocked Isayah and Elijah off of it and knocked my son underneath it where the bed fell on top of him," Roy Hetherington, the boys' father, said.

The bedroom and all of their belongings were damaged.

The Florida Highway Patrol ticketed the driver for careless driving.

The family wasn't sure where to get help until News 6 stepped in and alerted the Red Cross on what happened and the organization provided a hotel, as well as clothing for the kids.

"They (the Red Cross) said they didn't even know until you spoke with someone," McCarthy said.

McCarthy said weeks later, their home is almost fixed and their lives are almost back to normal, but her boys still don't have their own beds. They've been sharing a room with their sister and sleeping on the floor.

"This is our main focus is to have somewhere for them to sleep nightly, being comfortable and safe," McCarthy said.

She called News 6 and we connected the family with The Mustard Seed, Central Florida's only furniture bank.

"News 6 reached out to us and told us about Natalie's story and it really broke our heart," Alexi Wyatt, with The Mustard Seed, said. "They've already been through a lot, so we're happy to help."

The nonprofit organization donated two brand new twin mattresses to the family.

"When we learned her kids had been sleeping on the floor for several weeks, we jumped right in and wanted to assist," Wyatt said.

McCarthy tells News 6 her family is grateful for the beds.

"This is definitely a big result, two big results," she said.

She adds her sons now can't wait to go to sleep.

"I just don't know how much more thank you I could possibly be saying to you guys," McCarthy said.

