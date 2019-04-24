LEGO bricks to help blind children learn braille in playful way

The LEGO Foundation announced it is pioneering a project that will help blind and visually impaired children learn braille in a playful way using custom LEGO bricks.

The bricks will be modeled with the same number of studs for individual letters and numbers from the braille alphabet. They will be fully compatible with LEGO systems.

LEGO hopes the bricks will inspire blind and visually impaired children to have more interest in learning Braille.

“With thousands of audiobooks and computer programs now available, fewer kids are learning to read braille,” said Philippe Chazal, treasurer of the European Blind Union. “This is particularly critical when we know that braille users often are more independent, have a higher level of education and better employment opportunities. We strongly believe LEGO Braille Bricks can help boost the level of interest in learning braille, so we’re thrilled that the LEGO Foundation is making it possible to further this concept and bring it to children around the world.”

The product is being tested in English, Danish, Norwegian and Portugese. German, Spanish and French will be tested later this year, with the final braille bricks kits expected to launch in 2020.

The kits will be distributed free of charge to select institutions through participating partner networks.

