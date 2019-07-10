Brevard agents arrest 42 people involved in major drug organization

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said agents arrested 42 people accused of being involved with a major drug organization.

The Sheriff's Office said the drug organization is responsible for distributing and trafficking large quantities of illicit drugs.

Investigators said arrest warrants were issued for each suspect who was identified throughout the course of the investigation as sources or distributors of the deadly drugs.

Agents with the Sheriff's Office said one of the goals of the investigation was disrupting the sources of dangerous drugs coming into the country.

Suspects are facing charges ranging from conspiracy and trafficking in heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine to racketeer influence and being part of a corrupt organization, according to investigators.

In May, more than 100 warrants were issued after three pounds of fentanyl was seized in Brevard County.

Brevard investigators said medical examiner records show 650 people have died from opiate-related overdose deaths in the past 10 years in the county.

