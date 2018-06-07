Brevard authorities search for men suspected of stealing washer, dryer

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Officials from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for two suspects involved in an April washer and dryer theft.

A Facebook post from BCSO said the suspects are two white males, both in their 20s. One has tattoos on his legs, and the other has lightly colored hair and facial hair, according to the post.

Authorities said the two suspects entered a condominium through a broken window. They said the suspects stole a washer and dryer, area rug, wooden coffee table and three hurricane shutters, as well as 19 additional shutters from the condominium complex.

Deputies are asking anyone with any information to call (321) 253-6683 or Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

