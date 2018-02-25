Brevard County corrections deputy dies after motorcycle accident, officials say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Brevard County corrections deputy has died after a motorcycle accident, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Corrections deputy Jonathan "Keith" Hardin was killed in the off-duty accident Friday night in Palm Bay, officials said.

"Please keep Keith and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, and please know that while this has been an extremely tough week for our agency, our burden of grief has been lightened as much as possible by having the love and support of our entire community," officials said.

Hardin, a 10-year veteran of the agency, was hired as a corrections deputy trainee in October 2007. Officials said he was sworn in as corrections deputy in February 2008 after graduating from the Eastern Florida State College Criminal Justice Institute.

The Sheriff's Office said it is working with family members to complete the final arrangements, and that they will be shared with the community once completed.

