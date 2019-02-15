Brevard County couple accused of starving infant son

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and woman are facing child neglect charges after Titusville police say they starved their infant son.

Police arrested Robert Buskey and Julia French earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, the pair failed to provide the infant with food, nutrition, medicine and medical services.

Investigators say their 5-month-old son weighed just 8.8 pounds and had gained less than 1 pound since his birth.

Police say when they met with the couple, the infant was lethargic and not crying.

French and Buskey were arrested on charges of child neglect with great bodily harm.

French has since been released from jail. Buskey is currently being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $77,500 bond.

