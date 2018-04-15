Brevard County deputies seek help finding burglary suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect.

In January, deputies responded to a report about two burglaries that happened at separate homes in the Melbourne Beach area.

Officials said that the burglars stole jewelry, perfume, electronics and cash in both burglaries.

Deputies believed the same burglars may have also committed a residential burglary in the area of Indialantic that was similar in nature, officials said.

After compiling video surveillance images, agents with the Sheriff's Office attempted to identify the burglars and were subsequently assisted in the investigation by a detective with the Delray Beach Police Department who was able to identify one of the burglars as Armando Hernandez Perez, 51, officials said.

Perez, who officials said also has an active warrant for an unrelated occupied residential burglary, was then positively identified as the suspect in the Brevard County cases after agents from BCSO's South Precinct General Crimes Unit interviewed a former employer of the suspect, along with detectives from the Boca Raton Police Department.

Officials said an arrest warrant has been issued for Perez in Brevard County for the crimes of burglary and grand theft.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or Perez's whereabouts is asked to call Brevard County Sheriff's Office South Precinct GCU Agent Thomas Walter at 321-253-6683 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Officials said all calls to Crimeline are confidential, and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

