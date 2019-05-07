Brevard County nurse accused of inappropriately touching patient

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County nurse is accused of inappropriately touching a patient.

Jose Juan Cruz, 37, of Palm Bay, is set to face a judge on Tuesday.

Melbourne police said that last Thursday, a patient at Holmes Regional Medical Center said she had been inappropriately touched by Cruz.

Investigators said the victim was at the medical center for a skin assessment when Cruz began touching her.

He has been charged with sexual battery.



