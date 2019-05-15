'I was in hell at the time,' Brevard man accused of killing wife tells judge

COCOA, Fla. - A 32-year-old Brevard County man was arrested and charged with murder charges after a call about a woman screaming led deputies to his wife's body inside a home.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Justin Orr was arrested Tuesday and charge with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Samantha Orr, 32.

According to sheriff's officials, deputies were called to the 300 block of Iris Street around 2:50 p.m. after receiving a call about a person screaming.

Deputies said a person driving through the Hardeeville neighborhood between Sharpes and Port St. John saw Justin Orr approach their vehicle.



Deputies said Orr was bloody and naked, and the driver was afraid Orr would try to enter their vehicle.

When authorities arrived, deputies said they also found Orr, who was nude and bloody, and then discovered his wife's body.



Orr was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail, where he's being held without bond.



Appearing in court Wednesday at the jail, Orr told Judge Kelly Ingram, about the allegations, "I was in hell at the time."



Orr later told Ingram, "You can search my brain if you need to."

"You are a complete danger to society and the allegations in the arrest warrant are very violent," Ingram said.

Deputies said two children lived at the Orr's home.

No other details have been released.



Anyone who may have information about the death investigation is asked to call Agent Ethan Kersey, of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.



Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.