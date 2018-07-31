Brevard firefighters honored after using thermal imaging to rescue child

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Brevard County firefighters who rescued a 10-year-old from an apartment fire are being honored for their efforts in quickly locating the child.

The fire happened on March 3 at the Hampton Court apartments at 55 Needle Blvd. on Merritt Island.

According to firefighters, the crew that responded used a thermal imaging camera to find the child who was trapped inside.

The victim was flown to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

On Tuesday, a representative from Scott Safety presented a lifesaving plaque to firefighters at Brevard County Fire Rescue Station 41. Scott Safety manufactures the thermal-imaging camera that was used in the rescue.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was believed to be cooking-related.

The child who was injured has since made a full recovery.



