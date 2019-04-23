Brevard judge mistakenly frees inmate

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man who was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for armed carjacking is back in custody after being accidentally released from prison, officials said.

Brevard County Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear told the Orlando Sentinel that Cedrick Gant, 29, turned himself over to U.S. marshals in Orlando on Monday afternoon.

Gant was sentenced in February after pleading guilty to carjacking.

Records show Gant was transferred from the Lake County Jail to the Brevard County Jail last week to face sentencing on a violation of probation charge in a separate case. A judge credited him for time served and released him.

Goodyear said for some reason the Brevard judge didn't know about the federal sentence. He said there will likely be an internal investigation to determine why Gant was released.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.