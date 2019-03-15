Brevard man dies in domestic dispute with woman, deputies say

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - A man died late Thursday in Brevard County from an injury suffered during a domestic dispute with a woman, deputies said.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation on Lindsay Avenue near Port St. John.

Sheriff's officials said deputies were called to the area for medical assistance and learned that the man and woman had been in an altercation.

"During the argument, the (man) received an injury that resulted in his death.," Brevard County spokesman Tod Goodyear said in an email.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.