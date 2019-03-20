Brevard optician accused of possessing child porn sentenced to probation

VIERA, Fla. - A Brevard County optician accused of child pornography possession was sentenced to 60 months of probation Wednesday in a plea deal that also does not require him to register as a sex offender.

In November 2017, David Bressette, 57, was charged with 10 counts of having child pornography depicting children younger than 12. The charges were later dropped to four counts of child pronography possession.

On Wednesday, Bressette was at the Brevard County courthouse in Viera for a hearing during which he accepted a plea to lesser charges, avoiding what could have been up to a 20-year prison sentence.

Bressette's family also attended the hearing. According to the State Attorney's Office, Bressette's son alerted authorities after finding child porn on a home device.

As part of the plea deal, Bressette's child porn possession charges were reduced to aggravated assault. He also avoids having to register as a sex offender.

BREAKING: Cocoa Beach eye doctor accused of child porn possession receives 60 months probation in plea bargain. David Bressette, who also did missionary work fitting children with glasses, faced up to 20 years in prison. Watch the 57yo not answer questions after court @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/XNNwWfNidG — James Sparvero (@News6James) March 20, 2019

The optician lives in Satellite Beach and worked at Seacrest Optical in Cocoa Beach, fitting customers with corrective eyewear.

In 2015, News 6 partner Florida Today reported he took his optician skills on a missionary trip to Central America, where he worked with children.

Bressette and his attorneys declined to comment outside the courthouse after his sentencing.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.