Brevard schools monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian, making preparations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Public School District tweeted it is monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian, which could bring deteriorating weather conditions to Florida late Sunday or even on Labor Day, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

School is out for the Labor Day holiday.

Nicki Hensley, a spokeswoman for Brevard Public Schools, said the School District is keeping a close eye on the storm and making preparations should Dorian disrupt school operations, but its specific action plan depends on what happens over the next few days.

That will include whether the approaching storm warrants shelter activation, a decision that utilizes public school campuses in emergency situations.

"We're still in the waiting period," Hensley said. "We're all staying in close communication and monitoring the situation."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.