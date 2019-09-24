Brevard sheriff asks county commission for bigger budget

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County commissioners are expected to give final approval Tuesday night to a "critical need" budget proposal from Sheriff Wayne Ivey who first told leaders back in July that his agency wanted an additional $1.7 million.



"We're losing personnel," Ivey said during the July 23 commission meeting.



Over the summer, the sheriff got a preliminary 4-1 approval from Brevard County commissioners.



"It's not a massive amount that we're asking for in an increase. When you look at this budget, it does everything that we have to have," Ivey said ahead of Tuesday night's vote.



The sheriff said the Brevard County Sheriff's Office needs to fill three dozen deputy vacancies, replace an aging fleet of vehicles and buy new Tasers.



However, saying he'll vote 'no' again, Commissioner John Tobia said the budget is a tax increase he does not support.



"Individuals certainly trust the sheriff, as do I. I just think his budget should be held to the same standard as everyone else's," Tobia said.



The sheriff said that some taxpayers will not be impacted by the extra money requested.



"Most people that have a home valued at $200,000, I think it is, will actually see a tax decrease. We try and be good shepherds of the taxpayers' dollars," Ivey said.



The sheriff said the commission was presented the agency's entire budget package, including a large book that shows everything the Sheriff's Office is doing.



"They're making a very detailed decision and they're also putting forth a budget that is in the best interest of our citizens," Ivey said.



Tuesday's commission meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

