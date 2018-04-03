Brevard sheriff cites 1764 schoolhouse massacre in push for arming school staff

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - In a new video on his Facebook page, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey made his case for a controversial marshal program to train and arm school staff to respond to an active shooter situation.

He referenced the Enoch Brown school massacre, which occurred in 1764 when a group of Native Americans attacked a settlers' school house, killing and scalping the schoolmaster and nine children, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

"I mean, think about it for a moment, these evil scenarios are playing out all over our country, and we are so busy arguing with each other about our personal and political idealism and agendas that we can't stop for one minute and consider that school shootings and massacres have been occurring in our country since July of 1764," Ivey said in the video. "And we haven't done a single thing differently to stop them."

Ivey said those who who want to use the Parkland shooting to further their own political agendas need to "stop it." He pointed to the 1764 massacre, saying, "That's exactly 27 years before the second amendment was ever ratified and 121 years before the first semi-automatic rifle was invented. So this is not about political agendas or positions on gun control."

The event in history Ivey is referring to was part of the Seven Year War, also known as the French and Indian War. Tensions between Native Americans and English settlers, battling over the acquisition of land in Pennsylvania, were high and hit a boiling point when Pontiac, chief of the Ottawa tribe, and Gov. John Penn charged their followers with scalping the enemy.

