Brevard Sheriff Ivey back in Washington D.C. for second time in a month

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey was among several sheriffs who appeared with President Donald Trump during a statement the commander-in-chief made at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Ivey and 49 other sheriffs were meeting with White House officials on illegal immigration, the Sheriff's Office said. The group wants to urge Congress to act on legislation it says will increase border security.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and recommend legislative action that will increase border security and reform the immigration system.

Ivey was also in D.C. last month at an event to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

During Wednesday's meeting with the sheriffs, President Trump responded to an anonymous opinion column that was posted earlier in the afternoon in the New York Times. The unnamed writer of the piece, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," was described as a senior administration official.

The president described the anonymous staffer as "gutless" and a "disgrace."

Video from the meeting showed Ivey and the other sheriffs applauding Trump after he made remarks about his performance as president.

