Brevard sheriff stands behind Trump as he vetoes legislation fighting border wall

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey, in the back, far-right of the photo, stand behind President Donald Trump as he vetoes legislation attempting to strike down his declaration of a national emergency at the southern border. (Image: @POTUS/Twitter)

WASHINGTON - Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey stood behind President Donald Trump as he signed the first veto of his presidency.

The sheriff can be seen Friday in a video tweeted by the president among a group of leaders gathered in the Oval Office as Trump strikes his pen, officially vetoing legislation attempting to strike down his declaration of a national emergency at the southern border.

It is the first time in his two years in office that Trump has used his presidential veto power to block legislation and comes after a dozen Senate Republicans joined Democrats to rebuke Trump's use of his national emergency power to bypass Congress and fund construction of a border wall.

It's not the first time Ivey has stood beside the president when it comes to immigration issues.

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, Ivey was among 50 sheriffs who appeared with Trump in D.C. to talk immigration and border security back in September. The group wanted to urge Congress to act on legislation they believed would increase border security, according to the report.

In addition to Ivey, Trump was surrounded at Friday's event by officials from Customs and Border Protection, as well as surviving family members of those who have loved ones killed by undocumented immigrants. Attorney General William Barr was also at the president's veto event.

Trump's veto sends the resolution back to the U.S. House of Representatives, which is expected to pick it up after the week-long congressional recess. The House is not expected to have the two-thirds of the chamber's support needed to override the president's veto.

