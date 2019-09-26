Brevard student accused of making threats against school on social media

PHOTO CREDIT: Sheriff Wayne Ivey

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a student accused of making threats on social media against Edgewood Junior-Senior High School has been arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said a student attending the school received the threat.

Deputies said investigators were able to find the student accused of making the threat.

Investigators said the suspected weapon was determined to be a replica firearm.

The student was charged with sending written threats to kill or injure, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The student was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office said the threat is no longer considered to be credible.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey thanked all the investigators who responded to the scene.

“Today's case is a perfect example of what happens when we all work together to keep our schools safe,” Ivey said.



