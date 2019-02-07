Brevard teen accused of shooting, killing friend during fight over delay

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An 18-year-old man suspected of shooting a friend to death during a fight on Super Bowl Sunday was arrested overnight after turning himself in to authorities.

Fredrick Trevon Smith, of Rockledge, was arrested on charges of manslaughter and carrying a concealed firearm shortly after arriving at the Brevard County Jail late Wednesday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Rockledge police had been in touch with Smith’s attorney following the shooting that left a 19-year-old man -- whom police refer to as T.G. -- dead. Police did not identify the victim.

The shooting happened about 4:50 p.m. Sunday near 1301 Estridge Drive. Police said T.G. and another man had planned to pick up Smith from a residence and go out to eat together.

Police said that while T.G. was waiting, he sent text messages telling Smith to hurry up. Once Smith got into the back of the Nissan Murano, a fight broke out over the delay, police said.

The two men argued and then began fighting as a witness screamed for them to stop, reports show.

The Nissan stopped along Estridge Drive and the pair got out of the vehicle and continued to fight.

A gunshot went off, and the witness then spotted T.G. lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, saying, “Damn, brah, you shot me,” reports show.

Smith then said, “I didn’t mean to. You was grabbing for it,” reports show.

Residents nearby called 911 to report the gunfire. Smith and the driver grabbed T.G., placed him in the Nissan and drove off. The driver dropped Smith off at his home.

The driver drove away with T.G. still conscious in the back seat. Within moments, Rockledge police officers pulled the Nissan over and attempted to revive T.G. before paramedics could arrive.

T.G was taken to Rockledge Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, records show.

Smith was being held without bond at the jail.

