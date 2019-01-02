Brevard Zoo's hands-on rhinoceros experience closes until safety enhanced

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The rhinoceroses were walking about in their enclosure at the Brevard Zoo Wednesday, though without hands-on interaction from guests due to the exhibit’s first-ever accident the day prior when a 2-year-old girl fell into the animals' exhibit.



Guests can still watch the zoo’s four southern white rhinos from an elevated bridge, but zoo officials said the hands-on ground experience will remain closed until an improved barrier is installed.



The 2-year-old girl fell through the bars into the area with the rhinos on New Year’s Day while participating in the zookeeper-led experience with her parents.



The vertical steel poles that separate guests from the more than 5,000-pound mammals are 11 inches apart, wide enough that even some adults could fit through.



“We’ll definitely change our procedures,” Brevard Zoo Executive Director Keith Winsten said. “We suspect we’ll add some sort of physical barrier to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

The incident was the first mishap in the exhibit's 10-year history.



Zoo officials said they do not think the toddler was too young to be in the encounter with her parents and two zookeepers.



“In this case we actually don’t think (age) had anything to do with it because the child stumbled through and we basically know an adult can fit through if they turn sideways,” Winsten said.



Adding horizontal bars might prevent another similar incident, zoo officials said. That would, however, inconvenience the zookeepers who themselves like to squeeze through when tending to the rhinos.



The 2-year-old girl's family said in a statement that she’s doing well recovering after making contact with at least one rhino's snout.

