Brevard Zoo to release rehabilitated sea turtle

MELBOURNE, Fla. - After a stay at the Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center, a juvenile green sea turtle named Kona will be returned to the ocean at Bonsteel Park in Melbourne Beach on Tuesday.

Kona will make his way back to the big old blue at 4 p.m. through a partnership with the Barrier Island Center.

Kona arrived at the healing center April 7. Kona appeared lethargic and was covered in barnacles. Kona also had trouble staying underwater and was treated with medication, fluids and nutritious food by zoo staff and volunteers.

The event is open to the public. Accessibility mats will be in place for wheelchair, walker and stroller users.

You can read more about Kona's journey by clicking or tapping here.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.