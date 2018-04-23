Brevard Zoo welcomes new 'furry potatoes'

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Brevard Zoo has welcomed two new residents they're calling "furry potatoes."

These two "potatoes" are actually rock hyrax pups. The zookeepers have named the male pup Gnocchi and the female pup, Hashbrown after their potato-like appearances.

These are the first babies shared for their mother, Buffy, and their father, Fangs.

The pups were born behind the scenes and will likely stay out of the public eye until the hyrax habitat, which was damaged by Hurricane Irma, is fixed.

Hyrax are usually found in dry habitats such as Africa or the Arabian peninsula. Their population has declined in some areas due to human hunting.

Meet Gnocchi and Hashbrown, born on April 11. https://t.co/8Rs5i2hghI — Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) April 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.