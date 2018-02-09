Brightline train hits man on tracks near Fort Lauderdale

Officials in Florida say a man who was hit and injured by a new high-speed train purposely laid down on the tracks just before being struck.

A Brightline statement said that witnesses saw the man lie down on the tracks as the train approached Thursday night near Fort Lauderdale.

It was the fourth time the train has struck someone since beginning operations between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach last month.

On Jan. 17, the train fatally struck a man who police said tried to beat the train while riding a bicycle. A week earlier, it killed a woman who ducked under the gate. Another pedestrian survived being hit by the train in January.

Brightline has put out multiple statements urging people not to race the train.

