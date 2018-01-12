Brothers aboard Holy Ship! cruise hide ecstasy in rectums, police say

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Two brothers from New York were arrested on drug trafficking charges ahead of the second leg of the Holy Ship! electronic dance music party cruise Wednesday.

Louis and Gino La Nasa, ages 27 and 23, respectively, were taken into custody after an undercover sting operation led officers to believe the men planned to smuggle ecstasy aboard the cruise ship in their rectums, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Less than a week after over two dozen suspects were arrested on various drug charges before the first leg of the party cruise, officers conducted an undercover operation that resulted in the seizure of 250 ecstasy pills, according to court records.

The investigation began Monday night, when an undercover Brevard County Sheriff's Office detective at Lido's Cabaret was told that a man named Gino could sell him ecstasy. The detective was given a phone number and arranged a deal where he bought two "Brown Bowsers" for $40 from Gino La Nasa, according to arrest reports.

During the conversation with the suspect, the detective was told that Gino La Nasa planned to bring 250 of the pills on the Norwegian Epic cruise on Jan. 10, the second leg of the Holy Ship! cruise that left Port Canaveral Wednesday.

On Wednesday, officers searched the room Gino La Nasa was sharing with his brother, Louis, aboard the Norwegian Epic, finding "emptied tied condoms in the toilet and several empty balls of clear plastic wrap that appeared to be covered in some kind of lubrication."

"While sitting in a secured area, four clear baggies that appeared to be hidden in an individual's rectum were located on the floor behind where they were sitting," arrest reports stated.

Officers said Louis La Nasa then removed a plastic bag from his rectum and tried to put it in his mouth in front of the officers, according to arrest documents. Police believe the bag contained oxycodone.

In total, the La Nasa brothers, both from Kings Park, N.Y., were found with 65.2 grams of MDMA, 2.5 grams of oxycodone and 5.1 grams of Xanax, officers said.

Both men were transported to Brevard County Jail Complex on drug trafficking and possession charges. Gino La Nasa is being held on $60,000 bond, and Louis La Nasa is being held on no bond status.

